Kelowna News

Bosses of provincial wine groups send letter to premiers, asking for trade barrier reductions

Photo: Wine Growers of BC The national wine industry is asking premiers to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.

Canada’s wine leaders have fired off a letter to the premiers, demanding that interprovincial trade barriers be reduced.

The industry group, which includes Wine Growers BC president and CEO Jeff Guignard, is calling out the direct-to-consumer memorandum of understanding that was created last July. In essence, it wants the government to get out of the way.

“Without amendment, DTC shipments will still be treated as though they pass through the full wholesale and retail system and are therefore subject to markups, levies and ad valorem taxes designed to fund services that are not actually provided,” the letter states.

“These charges would not improve public safety or compliance. Instead, they raise prices for consumers and act as internal trade barriers.”

The wine industry wants a national DTC framework that features “zero markups and zero levies and ad valorem taxes,” noting B.C., Nova Scotia and Manitoba have created such systems that are better for the consumer.

The new DTC system is scheduled to begin operating in May, and the wine industry is urging premiers to keep going and open the domestic wine market even more. The letter points out that the market share for Canadian wine is in the low single digits in many provinces, whereas international wines enjoy “established access.”

The wine leaders say governments will still get a good chunk of money from the process even if interprovincial trade barriers are reduced. They say each Canadian bottle sold contributes sales tax, employment income, payroll taxes, corporate taxes and tourism dollars, and that it also helps farmers, processors, truck drivers, hospitality workers, tourism operators and rural communities.

“As provinces work toward the May 2026 deadline, we respectfully urge that the national DTC system be built on clear and consistent principles: no provincial markups and levies, no ad valorem taxes, and a regulatory approach proportionate to the limited role governments play in direct-to-consumer transactions,” the letter says.

“In parallel, improving interprovincial access to Canadian wine through both direct delivery as well as in retail and licensee channels is essential to growing market share, displacing imports, and augmenting the Canadian wine sector’s contribution to regional and national economies.”

The letter's other signees are Wine Growers Canada president and CEO Dan Paszkowski, Wine Growers Ontario president and CEO Aaron Dobbin, Ontario Craft Wineries president and CEO Michelle Wasylyshen and Wine Growers Nova Scotia executive director Melissa Herbin.