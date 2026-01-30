Kelowna News

Mexico flights remain popular in Kelowna as travellers shift away from U.S. destinations

Travellers ditching the U.S.

Rob Gibson

Kelowna travellers are keeping three direct Mexico routes busy this winter while avoiding trips to the United States amid political uncertainty

That's according to Jodi MacDonald, managing partner of Uniglobe Direct Travel in Kelowna, who says some clients who typically winter in Florida have changed their minds this year, opting instead for European luxury cruises.

“People are shifting — we’re seeing less Florida and more Europe, especially for cruises, and Mexico continues to be a favourite because the all-inclusives are such good value,” says MacDonald.

She says having direct flights to Mexico from Kelowna makes the route popular. The Dominican Republic is growing in popularity because of direct flights from Calgary to Punta Cana.

Despite a push from some Las Vegas hotel operators to lure Canadians, MacDonald is still advising clients to wait a couple of years before visiting the U.S.

“We haven’t had a lot of inquiry about Vegas recently... and when you’re paying $25 U.S. for a cocktail once you get there. So is the value there, not right now.”

MacDonald noted WestJet is no longer flying direct from Kelowna to Las Vegas.

Luxury cruises, warm destinations and group travel for weddings and corporate events make up the bulk of her business. Groups typically range from 50 to 100 travellers. Despite major changes to the travel industry, MacDonald has managed to thrive because of the relationships and services she provides.

"I have good relationships with the hoteliers. I have good relationships with the airlines. I know what I'm doing. It's helpful to have me on your side when they're travelling, especially with the snowstorm in Toronto. I was able to help clients maneuver, reissue tickets and get them on their way."

StatsCan says November, the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States was down 23.6% year over year, while the number of trips to Canada by US residents was down 9%.