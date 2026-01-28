Kelowna News

First-ever Canadian Institute of Health grant to Okanagan College supports concussion research

First-ever grant for college

Photo: Okanagan College Dr. Colin Wallace

An Okanagan College instructor is the first in the school’s history to be awarded a grant by the Canadian Institute of Health Research.

The funding will help Dr. Colin Wallace, who teaches in the Department of Kinesiology, to continue his research into traumatic brain injuries.

The work focuses on improving how post-secondary institutions support students as they reintegrate into academic life after a concussion. A concussion can significantly affect cognitive function, mental health and academic performance.

“This grant will allow us to close a critical knowledge gap between what concussion research tells us and what actually happens when students return to the classroom,” said Dr. Wallace.

“By building evidence-informed, holistic return-to-learn programs, we can improve students’ recovery experiences and empower faculty with the tools they need to provide consistent, supportive academic environments.”

His project, Return-to-learn following concussion: Knowledge translation of a novel care pathway, is delivered in partnership with Parachute, a national charity dedicated to injury prevention, as well as researchers from Langara College and Trinity Western University.

“We have excellent research and guidance in Canada on returning to school, but it is focused primarily on elementary and secondary school settings,” said Stephanie Cowle, Parachute’s director of knowledge translation. “Dr. Wallace’s work breaks new ground to support youth and adults in post-secondary, and we see its potential to have impact across the country.”

The grant will be used to equip faculty, administration and students with practical, research-backed strategies for supporting recovery, building on a research project currently underway at Okanagan College.

“It’s amazing to see Dr. Wallace’s research recognized at a national level by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research,” said Dr. Mary Butterfield, director of Applied Research at OC. “This success speaks to the high-quality applied research carried out at Okanagan College and will create exciting opportunities for kinesiology students to gain hands-on experience that will support them in their future careers.”

For more information about Applied Research at Okanagan College, visit okanagancollege.ca/applied-research.