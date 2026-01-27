Rutland's My Neighbourhood Restaurant to close next month
Restaurant to close doors
A longstanding Rutland breakfast-and-lunch restaurant will be closing next month.
My Neighbourhood Restaurant on Highway 33 next to Roxby Park has announced on social media it will close its doors for good at the end of the day Feb. 15.
“It’s been an incredible honour and privilege to serve our many amazing customers over the years, and we have truly the support from our amazing community,” said the statement.
“We look forward to bringing you the things you love over the next few weeks, and hope to celebrate the 15+ years we’ve shared with you all."
“Let’s go out with a bang!”
“I have no words for the amount of gratitude I have for all of you, customers and my incredible, talented and devoted staff,” concluded the statement, signed by owner Leora Rupert, the “breakfast lady.”
My Neighbourhood Restaurant opened in 2011, offering homestyle meals "that satiate the appetite, satisfy the taste buds, and gratify the pocketbook," said its website.
In response to the announcement, which did not elaborate on the reasons for closure, the restaurant's customers responded to a combo of sadness and gratitude.
"What a loss for Kelowna," said one comment. "You guys have done such an incredible job over the years. Wishing you all the best in your next adventure."
