Hexagon Purus slashes more jobs, drastically scales back Kelowna operation

Local employer makes cuts

Photo: Hexagon Purus TERN RC8 crossing the San Fransisco Oakland Bay Bridge.

Almost one year after laying off 40 per cent of its Kelowna workforce, Hexagon Purus is now further reducing its Kelowna workforce by two-thirds.

Company president Todd Sloan tells Castanet the company has been forced to scale back operations to survive a prolonged slowdown in climate-related investment, largely driven by shifting U.S. policy and uncertainty around incentives.

“We cannot weather this storm with the current staff level, so we’ve had to make the tough decision to cut costs,” says Sloan.

Hexagon Purus designs and manufacturers hydrogen and battery energy storage solutions for commercial trucks. The company opened a plant in Kelowna in 2023 in the Airport Business Park.

Sloan says Hexagon Purus is effectively “hibernating” the business, hoping the market will recover in the late 2020s. A company news release says the Kelowna operation will be "wound down over time," but Sloan says they will hold onto the facility and an engineering presence will remain in the hopes of better times ahead.

"The remaining organization will consist of approximately 25 individuals who have been instrumental in developing the business and its underlying technology from inception, thereby ensuring operational continuity and preserving the capability to scale up activities when market conditions improve," said the news release.

The company is also shuttering its California operation by the end of March and consolidating production in Dallas.

Sloan says the company will focus sales efforts on states with remaining incentives like California, Washington, New Jersey, New York and Texas. Sloan said the decision was necessary for survival, though deeply difficult, and the company hopes to reconnect with laid-off staff when market conditions improve.

“We think it will probably take a couple of years before things turn around — late ’28, early ’29, kind of post U.S. administration," Sloan said.

“This wasn’t difficult at a corporate level, but the individual decisions are very difficult — our staff are some of the best technicians and engineers in the entire industry."