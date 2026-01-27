Kelowna News

Hedge fire outside Kelowna home appears to have been caused by an electrical issue: RCMP

Photo: Matthew Pritchett A hedge burns outside a home on Houghton Road in Kelowna on Jan. 23, 2026.

An electrical issue may be to blame for a hedge fire outside a Kelowna home late last week.

Resident Matthew Pritchett, his wife and three children were awakened by someone banging on their door early Friday morning. He went outside the rental property on Houghton Road at the corner of Kneller Road to see the hedge fully engulfed in flames.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Steven Lang said he reviewed the file, which indicated the blaze appears to have been caused by an electrical issue.

“Our officers are following up with nearby property owners to confirm,” added Cpl. Lang.

Pritchett said a utility box near the hedge was damaged in the fire, knocking out his cable and internet services.

Pritchett feared the fire had been deliberately set. He mentioned that he has seen people lighting fires on sidewalks in the area. There have also been two break-ins at the property.

“We had somebody break into my car about a week ago. We had somebody break into the back shed about a year and a half ago and stole all my tools. It’s pretty frequent in this neck of the woods,” he said.

Another Rutland resident spoke out in November about people lighting a fire on a pathway in Rutland Centennial Park.

Also in November, a suspicious fire caused extensive damage to an abandoned house a few blocks away from Pritchett, in the 200 block of Lester Road. Firefighters came across that fire as they were responding to a call about a fire in a shopping cart.