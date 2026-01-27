Kelowna News

'Toe the line or you're a criminal': Local gun owners grapple with buyback ultimatum

Comply or face charges

Photo: Castanet Gun owners face choice between compensation and criminal charges as buyback deadline looms.

As the federal deadline for the national gun buyback program approaches, local gun owners are upset with the choice they are facing.

The federal government has launched its national gun buyback program with a two-month window for Canadians to declare their interest in receiving compensation for banned firearms.

"I don't think any firearms owner in Canada is happy about it," says Dan Shemley, former secretary of the Joe Rich Sportsman's Association.

The declaration period runs until March 31. Canadians can submit declarations online or on paper to participate in the voluntary compensation program.

The contentious issue has been in the works for almost six years. Ottawa banned about 2,500 makes and models of so-called assault-style firearms in 2020. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the compensation program is voluntary but compliance with the law is not.

Shemley says he owns multiple firearms now on the prohibited list.

"We're told, toe the line and do what we say, or you're a criminal," he said.

The government has allocated $248.6 million to compensate owners for about 136,000 outlawed firearms. Compensation will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis and paid within 45 business days of validation.

Gun owners who miss the March 31 deadline cannot participate and will not receive compensation. The amnesty period for possessing banned guns ends Oct. 30, 2026. After that, possession will be a criminal offence.

Shemley says he undergoes constant background checks and has no criminal record. He says gun owners with formerly restricted firearms have little choice but to comply.

"They know what you have, right? So if I don't fill out the forms for my formerly-restricted rifle, they know very well that I didn't fill them out."

He doesn't expect a change in policy short of a change in government.

Owners who don't participate can permanently deactivate their firearms at their own cost, turn them in to police without compensation or export them with a permit.

A pilot project in Cape Breton last fall collected just 25 firearms from 16 people, well short of the anticipated 200 firearms.

Meantime, Public Safety Canada says gun owners reported 22,251 firearms to the federal government in the first week of a program to provide compensation for banned guns.

Gun rights groups have criticized the program as wasteful and ineffective. Gun control advocates say the launch is a win for public safety.