Kelowna holding public safety forum for businesses tonight

Cindy White

City of Kelowna officials can expect to get an earful from businesses tonight.

The mayor, councillors, city staff and B.C.’s Minister of State for Community Safety will hear from those upset about what has been happening downtown and in other commercial districts, during a forum at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Many businesses, especially those downtown, are frustrated over repeated break-ins, smashed windows, fires and other issues plaguing the city.

Todd Daniels, who opened Gallery Streetwear on Bernard Avenue in June 2024, spoke out after thieves smashed a front window to steal merchandise. He said he put metal gates up at his store, but was discouraged from installing heavier items, like metal shutters.

“They expressly said they don't want it, because they don't want the place to look like a war zone,” he said. “But it is a war zone. It's the retail apocalypse.”

The longtime owner of Mosaic Books told Castanet that he has had to hire a security guard. In December, someone used an axe to shatter a store window.

“We chased the guy. He turned around, laughed at us, and said, ‘What are you going to do?’ That was disturbing,” said Michael Neill.

Some store owners are so fed up, they’re considering moving out of downtown.

The escalating disorder complaints prompted the Kelowna RCMP commander to hold a news conference earlier this month to address public safety concerns.

“We recognize that social disorder, whether it's public nuisance issues, visible street-level crime or ongoing disorder, has a real and direct impact on how safe people feel in their community,” said Supt. Chris Goebel.

Originally, the City of Kelowna set a $5 registration fee for members of the business community who wanted to attend tonight’s forum, but dropped the fee after pushback. Pre-registration is still requested.

The Kelowna Community Theatre has a capacity of 853 seats. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The city emphasized that the forum, which is targeted at businesses, is not the only chance people have to share their thoughts. A broader community engagement was set to open at getinvolved.kelowna.ca today.

Castanet will be in attendance and will bring you the latest in the ongoing efforts to tackle social disorder in the Okanagan’s largest community.