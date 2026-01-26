Kelowna News

Kelowna Chamber adding voice to push for early exemption to short-term rental legislation

Chamber joins Airbnb push

Photo: Contributed Kelowna chamber joins lobby effort for early STR exemption

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is adding its voice to an effort to convince the province to give the city an early opt-out from short-term rental legislation.

Kelowna has met requirements for an exemption to allow short-term rentals in buildings that meet provincial and municipal guidelines - chiefly, a vacancy rental rate north of three per cent for two consecutive years.

The city’s rental vacancy rate was pegged at 6.9 per cent in 2025.

“It’s a matter of a signature in Victoria,” said chamber CEO George Greenwood in acknowledging the city has met requirements of the legislation.

“Why would the government force local businesses to lose revenue during the May Memorial Cup and summer events, not to mention business from Kelowna’s tourists just because of an arbitrary date on three-year-old legislation.”

Along with the Memorial Cup, the city will also host Touchdown Kelowna, a pair of BC Lions games in late June and early July, as well as the BC Summer Games.

The chamber wrote to Housing Minister Christine Boyle earlier this month, citing the city’s high unemployment rate and the risk the ongoing short-term rental restrictions pose for local businesses.

Earlier this month, Kelowna council gave its blessing to have city staff lobby the province for an early exemption.

“We are not advocating opening up non-traditional properties in family neighbourhoods to wild west rentals,” added Greenwood.

“We are asking the city and the province, very respectfully, to revisit the impact the 2024 legislation has had on properties that were designed from the get-go for short term rentals, mini-suites many near the waterfront.

“Having these units filled will help take the pressure off travelers who haven’t been able to book traditional hotel and motel space, will give Kelowna’s wedding business a short in the arm, will take visitors into the downtown centres, boost the tax/rideshare businesses and make storefront retailers much happier.”

Greenwood says he is cautiously hopeful.