‘That’s his opinion’: Stephen Fuhr responds to NORAD comments by U.S ambassador

Photo: Stephen Fuhr Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr speaks at Defence and Security Equipment International UK on Sept. 8, 2025.

Canada’s Secretary of State for Defence Procurement is responding to the latest sabre rattling by the United States over the purchase of new fighter jets.

In an interview with CBC News, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said "NORAD would have to be altered" if Canada does not proceed with the purchase of 88 F-35 jets.

According to the CBC report, Hoekstra said the United States would likely need to bolster its air force with more advanced fighter aircraft and would fly them more frequently into Canadian airspace to address threats approaching the U.S.

“That’s his opinion. I think NORAD – well I don’t think – I know NORAD is an important relationship we have with the U.S. It’s very unique and I don’t think it’s quite as fragile as the ambassador would let people to believe that it is,” said Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr, the Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, who is helping oversee the selection of new fighter jets.

He said Canada is investing heavily in the armed forces, “and that is going to benefit our defence relationships more broadly, to include NORAD.”

Fuhr argued that once the Arctic Over-The-Horizon Radar is fully operational, Canada will have some of the best Arctic defence awareness of any country.

“So I think it’s in the U.S. best interest to continue our relationship in that regard, because we’re just adding more capability to it very, very aggressively moving forward. So Mr. Ambassador can have an opinion, but the reality is we’re investing in ourselves and creating more capability in the north, not less,” added Fuhr.

As for the fighter jet contract, the secretary said the public will hear “sooner rather than later” a direction on what the plan is for the jets.

“Right now we’re still looking at all the options,” said Fuhr.

“Obviously, it’s a very dynamic situation that we have right now and we want to make the right decision. That’s the most important thing. Rushing to a decision, given how quickly things are moving and changing, doesn’t make a lot of sense. We want to make the right choice for Canadians and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Kelowna MP is off to South Korea this week to look at submarines, another military contract that Canada has been shopping around.

He couldn’t give a date for when the winning bid would be announced, but said it would be “a lot faster” than the public-facing announcement timeline of 2028.