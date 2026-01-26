Kelowna News

Teen, 18, dies after 'assault between two groups' in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White Police say an 18-year-old man was killed in an attack Saturday night in Kelowna. This was the crime scene the following day.

A teen is dead after a fatal assault Saturday night in Kelowna.

RCMP say they were called at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 24 “an assault between two groups” near Springfield and Benvoulin roads.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old male with life-threatening injuries, who was rushed to hospital by paramedics but later died.

“The investigation is in its initial stages and appears to have been a targeted incident,” said Cpl. Steven Lang in a news release. “No further details will be released at this time.”

The detachment’s serious crime unit has taken over the investigation and are “examining the circumstances leading up to the death.”

The incident resulted in the closure of Cooper Road at Benvoulin Road for most of Sunday while officers processed the crime scene.

Castanet observed yellow evidence markers placed on the pavement and investigators taking photographs. Nearby, a pile of debris also had evidence markers scattered about. The debris included a black backpack and piles of what appeared to be first aid supplies.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Those wishing to stay anonymous may do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.