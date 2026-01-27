Kelowna News

Fundraising campaign brings in $673K for KGH Foundation

Holiday giving boosts KGH

Photo: KGH Foundation Over $673,00 was donated to KGH and JoeAnna’s House during the 2025 holiday season.

Kelowna General Hospital got a major holiday-season boost, with the KGH Foundation’s 2025 Gift of Hope campaign raising $673,149 from across the community.

“We are so grateful to all who gave to our seasonal campaign to support KGH,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“At some point, all of us will rely on KGH, and the incredible care being provided by our hospital staff. It is a place of hope, but also of pride. Our hospital staff are always there for us, and this level of generosity shows just how appreciative our community is. Every donation will make a world of difference for those facing health challenges in our region.”

The foundation says the donations will help fund several items on the hospital’s wish list, including expanded translation services, a new online rehabilitation program for people living with COPD, and long-overdue renovations to family waiting rooms in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Those ICU spaces are set to be updated with new furniture, flooring, lighting, paint and artwork, creating a calmer and more private place for families facing some of the toughest moments they’ll ever experience.

Funding is also going toward five additional clinical iPads to support real-time translation services, helping staff and patients communicate more effectively as demand grows across the hospital.

“Unrestricted funding, or funding that is not tied to specific area of care, is essential,” says Young. “It allows us to act quickly when the unexpected happens, whether that’s equipment failure, sudden clinical needs, wildfires, or a global pandemic.”

The campaign will also support the foundation’s "Area of Greatest Need funding', designed to respond quickly to urgent and emerging needs as they arise.

More than $213,000 of the total raised will be directed to JoeAnna’s House, which will be used for a ten-room expansion to support more out-of-town families while their loved ones receive care at KGH.