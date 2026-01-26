Kelowna News

Kelowna Nordic unveils new trail groomer

Winter finally arrives

Photo: Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club Kelowna Nordic celebrates purchase of new groomer with community gathering.

Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club celebrated a major upgrade for its trails and showed off its latest purchase, a new Prinoth Bison groomer.

After initial delays due to a lack of snow, the club held its winter festival on Sunday. The groomer is its most important piece of infrastructure, playing a direct role in trail quality, safety and reliability for thousands of skiers and snowshoers who use the network each winter.

The celebration brought together club members, donors, volunteers and community partners, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Kelowna–Mission MLA Gavin Dew, who both highlighted the club’s role in community wellness, volunteerism and the outdoor lifestyle that’s become a hallmark of the Okanagan.

“We were honoured to have such strong community representation with us,” said Marshall Moleschi, president of Kelowna Nordic. “This groomer represents far more than a machine. It reflects decades of volunteer effort and a community that believes in accessible outdoor recreation.”

The purchase comes after Kelowna Nordic was unsuccessful in securing a provincial gaming grant last year. The club’s board reviewed its finances and, backed by strong community fundraising, decided to buy the groomer it had previously been renting.

The club says owning the machine will provide long-term savings and added stability for future operations.

The event also included recognition of past leadership, with plaques presented to former presidents John Davina, Ryland Garton, Hugh Carmichael and Lou Wierenga for helping build the club into the volunteer-driven, non-profit organization it is today.