Kelowna News
Big White celebrates Australia Day
Australia Day at Big White
Photo: Big White Ski Resort
'Hazza' featured in a 2018 promotional video for Australia Day at Big White
Big White Ski Resort is paying tribute to some of its biggest international supporters this week.
Monday is Australia Day on the mountain.
“Boomer,” the kangaroo, will lead off the annual celebration at the top of the Bullet Chairlift at 11 a.m. After a shred down Sun Run, Aussies and their mates will head over to The Woods for a patio party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a classic sausage sizzle for $5 and a live DJ, until 2 p.m.
To promote Australia Day, Big White dusted off a video shot in 2018 that features a campy character in shorts, flip flops and a bush hat serving up plenty of slang from down under.
The national public holiday in Australia marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet in what is now Sydney Harbour.
Contributed Big White Ski Resort
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Investing in private equitiesIt's Your Money - 4:00 am
- De-stress at local spotsPenticton - 4:00 am
- Australia Day at Big WhiteKelowna - 4:00 am
- ‘Glad to be Canadian’On The Street - 4:00 am
- Mine, Steelworkers to meetKamloops - 4:00 am
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Elliot Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net