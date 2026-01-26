Kelowna News

Big White celebrates Australia Day

Photo: Big White Ski Resort 'Hazza' featured in a 2018 promotional video for Australia Day at Big White

Big White Ski Resort is paying tribute to some of its biggest international supporters this week.

Monday is Australia Day on the mountain.

“Boomer,” the kangaroo, will lead off the annual celebration at the top of the Bullet Chairlift at 11 a.m. After a shred down Sun Run, Aussies and their mates will head over to The Woods for a patio party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a classic sausage sizzle for $5 and a live DJ, until 2 p.m.

To promote Australia Day, Big White dusted off a video shot in 2018 that features a campy character in shorts, flip flops and a bush hat serving up plenty of slang from down under.

The national public holiday in Australia marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet in what is now Sydney Harbour.

Contributed Big White Ski Resort