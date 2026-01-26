Kelowna News

On The Street: People ‘glad to be Canadian’ in the face of recent Trump threats

Cindy White

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods over this country’s recent trade deal with China.

He also referred to Prime Minister Mark Carney as “governor,” his old insult for former prime minister Justin Trudeau, in a social media post lashing out over the agreement with China.

It’s just the latest in the ongoing rhetoric from the president that has been ramping up in recent months. Castanet went to the streets to find out how people are feeling about the situation.

“Things are a little bit more expensive because of all the tariffs and the economy is suffering a bit, but it’s not crazily impacting my life,” said one resident, who shrugged off Trump's repeated past references to Canada as the 51st state

“I don’t know how he got into the position where he is,” said Jeff. “I’m glad to be a Canadian.”

Another resident said the 51st state rhetoric is worrying. Castanet also heard from people were were happy to see Canada make a deal with China to lift canola and seafood tariffs.

Have an opinion on this topic or any others in the news? Email us at [email protected].