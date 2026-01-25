Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP collecting evidence at crime scene, intersection closed

Kelowna crime scene

Cindy White

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.

RCMP were still watching over a crime scene near the intersection of Cooper Road and Benvoulin Road several hours after first responding to the scene late Saturday night.

Police tape was up around a large area, with the investigation appearing to centre on a parking lot outside an apartment building along Benvoulin Court.

Mounties were taking photographs of the scene. Yellow evidence markers were visible on the pavement.

Nearby, a pile of debris also had evidence markers scattered about. The debris included a black backpack and piles of what appeared to be first aid supplies.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP to request more information on the investigation.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, access to Cooper Rd. from Benvoulin Rd. was still blocked off.

Photo: Kirk Penton Police vehicles and tape are set up across Cooper Road near an apartment complex.

ORIGINAL 11:22 a.m.

Cooper Road has been closed since late last night due to a large police presence.

According to Castanet readers, police have been at the scene just off of Benvoulin Road since late Saturday night.

Cooper Road is currently closed, with police vehicles and tape set up across the roadway near an apartment building.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.