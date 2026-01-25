Kelowna News

Kelowna residents concerned hedge fire early Friday may have been deliberately set

Photo: Matthew Pritchett A hedge burns outside a home on Houghton Road in Kelowna on Jan. 23, 2026.

A Kelowna resident is worried about street disorder in his community after the hedge outside his rental home caught fire early Friday morning.

Matthew Pritchett, his wife, and three children were asleep when someone banged on their door around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.

“I went and answered the door, and there was somebody that said they were riding their bike and saw this fire, ” said Pritchett.

The hedge bordering the property at the corner of Houghton Road and Kneller Road was fully engulfed in flames. Everyone got out of the home safely, but Pritchett said his kids were frightened.

Luckily, the house wasn’t damaged.

“The hedge, I would say, is 15 to 20 feet from the house. But the hedge is shaped like an L, and it started to kind of creep up the bottom leg of the L, which is heading towards the house,” he explained. “That’s the exact time the fire department showed up.”

Pritchett said he has seen people setting fires on sidewalks in the area. He’s concerned the blaze may have been deliberately set.

“We’ve had issues with things like that in the front of our house in the past, but nothing, obviously, that serious,” he said.

An RCMP officer was on the scene investigating on Friday morning. This is the third time in the past few years that Pritchett has had to call the police.

“We had somebody break into my car about a week ago. We had somebody break into the back shed about a year and a half ago and stole all my tools. It’s pretty frequent in this neck of the woods,” he added.

He’s worried more people will wander into the yard now that the hedge has been destroyed.

“The best thing about cedars is they kind of work like a natural fence,” he said. “They have deterred people walking directly into our backyard in the past a little bit. I’m concerned that now it’s just an open walkway right into the yard and we might see more problems, but I’ve got cameras in the back, so hopefully that will help deter it a little bit.”

While the house wasn’t damaged, a utility box near the hedge was scorched. Pritchett said his cable and internet service was knocked out temporarily.