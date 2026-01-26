Kelowna News

Veteran radio personality Phil Johnson to narrate OSO adaptation of ‘The Hockey Sweater’

OSO does ‘Hockey Sweater’

Photo: Pattison Media Phil Johnson is the narrator for OSO's adaptation of 'The Hockey Sweater'.

The audience at an upcoming concert by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will hear a familiar voice telling a classic Canadian tale.

The OSO has tapped veteran radio personality Phil Johnson to narrate its musical adaptation of Roch Carrier’s ”The Hockey Sweater” during the symphony’s 2026 school show.

“If you’re a fan of Phil’s radio work over many decades, you’ll agree we’ve found the perfect 'voice' for this job!” said the OSO.

Each year, thousands of Okanagan elementary school students get what for many is their first exposure to a symphony orchestra at the OSO’s two performances in each of our three venues (Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton). This year, the OSO is also opening one performance of its school show, “The Symphony Tells a Story,” to the general public.

Tickets are now on sale for the special performance at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“The Symphony Tells a Story” also includes excerpts from Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, The Nutcracker and Star Wars, along with “The Hockey Sweater”.

More information and tickets are available here.