Okanagan College celebrates more than 200 graduates during winter convocation

Winter convocation at OC

Photo: Okanagan College Graduates celebrate during winter convocation at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

Shyla Mitchell celebrated the completion of her Certified Education Assistant program and her son, Archer’s, sixth birthday on Saturday.

She was one of more than 200 graduates honoured during the winter convocation and commencement ceremonies at the Okanagan College Kelowna Campus.

“Each of us arrived here from different places, with different stories,” said Mitchell, in an address to fellow students. “But we stand here today because we didn’t give up. Whatever comes next, whether you’re stepping into a career, continuing your education, or still figuring out the next step, remember this: the skills you’ve gained matter. Your voice matters. And the way you show up in the world matters.”

Mitchell said it was her son’s education assistant who inspired her to enrol at OC, so she could give other children the same kind of support and understanding.

“Convocation is a celebration of achievement and opportunity,” said OC Provost and vice president academic Dr. Samantha Lenci. “Our graduates are not only prepared for success, they are also ready to help meet the growing employment needs of our region. Their skills and knowledge will strengthen local industries, support innovation, and contribute to the vitality of our communities.”

Okanagan College hosts commencement and convocation ceremonies in January, June and October. During the summer ceremonies, students will graduate from campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

In addition to a range of degree, diploma and certificate programs, Okanagan College offers several shorter-duration certificates and a growing number of microcredentials.