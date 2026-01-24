Kelowna News

Community rallies to deliver water to Kelowna highrise

Highrise without water

Photo: Gabby Sidhu Khalsa Aid delivering water to Kelowna Executive House condo building on Friday night.

The community is coming together to help the residents of a downtown Kelowna highrise that have been without water for days now.

On Jan. 20, a major problem arose with the water line that feeds the 13-storey Executive House condo building at 737 Leon Avenue.

Gabby Sidhu, a building resident, told Castanet News she has been getting water delivered for the last few days.

“But I realized that I needed more, and I knew that there was a 95 year old senior in the building that didn't have community connections,” Sidhu said, adding that there are several other seniors in the building.

“So I decided, why don't I reach out to the community and see if they're able to assist.”

Members of Khalsa Aid, part of the local Sikh community, stepped up quickly to help. The group collaborated on a large purchase and delivery of water, which was dropped off Friday night.

Aquifer Springs water delivery also stepped up to help, offering free water to residents. Members of Praxis church have also reached out to the building's strata to assist.

“I'm humbled to the point where I was in tears — I think it's an amazing thing when there is a problem, and then the solution is the community,” Sidhu said. “Because if you don't ask for assistance when we need it, we're not going to find it.”

Sidhu said it is not clear at this point when water to the building will be restored. “It’s a big issue… they need to cut through concrete.”

It is expected that Khalsa Aid will deliver more water to the property on Saturday.

Building residents have been told the water main water that enters the building, which was built in 1980, through the parkade has failed.

“At this point we have exhausted a number of options. The city confirmed we could not access the municipal supply through the fire hydrant,” she said.

She said the strata has been working hard on the problem, “the manager here has been amazing,” but there is no timeline for restoration at this point.

Anyone else who would like to help with the situation can contact the building's strata management at [email protected].