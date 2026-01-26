Kelowna News

Valley's top wineries will strut their stuff at Big White Ski Resort during Iconic Aprés Lounge

Iconic wines at Big White

Photo: Iconic Wineries of BC What could be better together than Okanagan wine and champagne powder?

Some of the Okanagan’s top wineries will be front and centre at Big White Ski Resort later this winter.

Iconic Wineries of British Columbia will be hosting the Iconic Aprés Lounge at the base of Big White from Feb. 26 to March 1. It will showcase wines from Mission Hill Family Estate, Martin’s Lane Winery, CedarCreek Estate Winery, CheckMate Artisanal Winery, Road 13 Vineyards, Red Barn at Jagged Rock and Liquidity Wines.

“We thrive when creating memories for our guests around our wine,” Mission Hill senior estate manager Charlie Drummond said in a press release. “Partnering with our sister estates to bring our family-owned wineries to the slopeside at Big White felt like a natural fit and one we knew mountain goers and our members would truly enjoy.

“There’s something special about the pairing of exceptional wines and champagne powder, and we felt that enjoying it in a unique resort setting was just that.”

There will also be charcuterie boards, live entertainment from DJ Invizible and an interactive photo booth.

Wine club members of the featured wineries will enjoy priority access and exclusive pours throughout the weekend.

Wine features will also be available throughout the weekend at Kettle Valley Steakhouse, The Woods, 6 Degrees Bistro, Fat Marmot, Bullwheel, Sopra Italian Kitchen and Black Diamond.

More information about the Iconic Après Lounge can be found here.