Okanagan Manufacturing Network here to help industry, with events already on tap

Help for manufacturers

Photo: Okanagan Manufacturing Network The Okanagan's manufacturers have a new industry organization to help guide them.

A new organization has been created to solidify the Okanagan’s manufacturing industry.

Okanagan Manufacturing Network, or OKMN, was founded to connect local companies, share knowledge and strengthen the sector. Economic Trust of the Southern Interior, Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, and regional public and private partners are providing funding and support.

“Manufacturing is a cornerstone of the Okanagan economy, but many businesses face challenges in isolation,” OKMN president Alex Greer said in a press release. “By creating this network, we’re giving manufacturers a place to connect, collaborate and grow together.”

OKMN counts 750 manufacturers operating in the Okanagan, from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos, and it said there has never been an organization like it to bring the industry together. It will hold a grand opening mixer at Kelowna’s Vitalis on Thursday, Jan. 29, and follow with others in Vernon and in Okanagan Falls.

Also on the agenda in the coming months are networking events that will cover tools to boost productivity, artificial intelligence, hiring and strategic planning.

“The timing couldn’t be better,” said Neil Perry, who owns Wayside in Vernon. “We’re facing workforce shortages, supply chain issues and growing competitive pressures. Having a local network where manufacturers can share ideas, find local suppliers and solve problems together is a huge win for the region.”

More information about OKMN can be found on its website here.