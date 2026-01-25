Kelowna News

Kelowna tech company SportsShare inks deal with provincial soccer body

Company scores soccer deal

Photo: SportsShare Kelowna's SportsShare has entered into a significant deal with BC Soccer.

A Kelowna company has inked a significant contract with BC Soccer.

SportsShare, which was founded in 2021, has signed a three-year deal to provide the digital home for more than 110 clubs affiliated with BC Soccer. The company is launching a digital community hub that will centralize communication tools and educational resources.

“As a company born and raised in Kelowna, we are incredibly proud that the digital heartbeat for B.C.’s largest sports organization is being built right here in the Okanagan,” SportsShare president and CEO Alan Schuler said in a press release. “This partnership is a testament to the innovation happening in our local tech community.”

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities provided a “strategic investment” to allow BC Soccer to provide no-cost access to the platform for thousands of coaches, officials and administrators across its more than 110 affiliated clubs during the program’s initial phase.

“At BC Soccer, we are committed to providing a participant-centric structure that is safe, inclusive and modern,” BC Soccer CEO Gabriel Assis said. “By moving our community engagement to the SportsShare platform, we are removing the silos that have traditionally fragmented our sport.

“This is about providing every club and every participant a single destination where they can access high-quality, personalized leadership resources, ensuring we grow the game together across all of B.C.”

The contract is another win for SportsShare, whose headquarters is in Kelowna’s Innovation Centre, as it also recently collaborated with Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair. She has her own channel on the SportsShare network, and that means BC Soccer clubs will have access to Sinclair’s knowledge and mentorship.

“The purpose of sport is to build community, and the future of community is digital,” Schuler said. “By partnering with BC Soccer and Jumpstart, we are creating a blueprint for how sports organizations across Canada can use technology to protect, educate and inspire their members within a singular community destination.”