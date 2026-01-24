Kelowna News

Kelowna grocer Peter Boyd honoured for giving back

Grocer with a big heart

Photo: Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo/ Peter Boyd, the owner of Peter’s Independent Grocer was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow award from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo has handed one of its highest honours to a retiring local grocer.

Peter Boyd, the owner of Peter’s Independent Grocer, and known for his generosity in the community — especially in support of local food programs — has been named the winner of this year’s Paul Harris Fellow award.

Boyd received the award Thursday along with a certificate and a pin recognizing contributions of more than $1,000 to the club.

“Peter is a true pillar of our community,” says Brian Hillaby, Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo president.

“His consistent willingness to step up and support our projects—especially our massive apple pie fundraiser—makes a tangible difference in what we are able to give back to Kelowna. Awarding him this fellowship is our way of saying thank you for his incredible heart and partnership.”

Among Boyd’s charitable efforts, he is known for his contribution to the club’s annual apple pie fundraiser, donating hundreds of pie shells. Proceeds from the fundraiser support local community projects and international humanitarian causes.

Named after the founder of the Rotary Club, the Paul Harris Fellowship is awarded to those who “demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service.”

Boyd has announced his planned retirement from the grocery business will come in June.