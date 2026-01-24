Kelowna News

On the Street: Kelowna residents speak on the direction of the city

Voters eyeing change?

Rob Gibson

The municipal election is still months away, but a recent poll suggests Kelowna voters are open to a change at City Hall—even though no one has officially stepped into the ring yet.

A survey conducted by Pallas Data and published Conservative Electoral Association shows incumbent Mayor Tom Dyas trailing two potential high-profile challengers.

Castanet hit the street to see how people are feeling about the mayor and the number one negative issue in downtown Kelowna—safety.

"I'm disappointed in the state of the city. I don't think it feels safe or fun to be around downtown anymore," said one resident. "I wish they'd make some serious changes to get it going."

Another, however, said they were satisfied with how the city is being run. "I like the mayor and I like the council around them."

The City of Kelowna and the RCMP recently held a press conference to respond to complaints from downtown Kelowna business owners who have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks over crime and street disorder in the city. A forum for businesses on the issue will be held on Jan. 27.

The next election will be held on October 17.