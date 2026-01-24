Time running out for nominations for the 51st Kelowna Civic and Community Awards
Get those nominations in
You have a little more than two weeks to nominate a deserving individual, team, group or business for the 51st Civic and Community Awards.
The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9.
Click here for nomination forms.
Over the past 50 years, the city has honoured its best and brightest athletes, artists, volunteer organizations, environmental stewards and non-profit organizations for their work in making the city a great place to live.
Those recognized and done so through nominations from members of the general public.
“The Civic Awards are an opportunity to celebrate individuals, groups and businesses that have made a positive difference in our community,” said event development manager Chris Babcock.
“Whether through arts and culture, sports and recreation, environmental protection, social justice or community service, we want to hear about the people and organizations that inspired you in 2025.
Award categories include:
- Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Champion for the Environment
- Corporate Community of the Year
- Honour in the Arts
- Teen Honour in the Arts
- Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year
- Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year
- Male & Female Athlete of the Year
- Central Okanagan Foundation‘s Volunteer Organization of the Year
All three finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year Award will receive funding towards their post-secondary goals through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. This award's recipient will receive $2,000 and the remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient for Teen Honour in the Arts will also receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.
The Civic and Community Award nominees will be celebrated at an evening gala to be held in April 2026.
