West Kelowna boyfriend killer may see more significant prison sentence

Photo: Contributed Ka-Mikosit Favelle is being sentenced for killing her then-partner with her vehicle in West Kelowna.

Surprised gasps and muffled sobs rippled through a packed courtroom Friday morning as a Supreme Court justice said she was considering a stiffer penalty than what lawyers had proposed for the woman in the prisoner’s box before her.

“I’ve thought about this overnight and at the break, and I would like to give all counsel an opportunity to make submissions on the appropriateness of the Crown's case, because I'm considering a higher sentence than the Crown has asked me to consider,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray said.

It is Ka-Mikosit Favelle’s fate Murray has been weighing.

Favelle pleaded guilty in July 2025 to manslaughter. During a two-day sentencing hearing, Crown counsel suggested Murray sentence her to seven years in prison for running down and killing her then-boyfriend, Adam Briand-Lawrence, 35. Favelle’s defence lawyer said he was seeking a conditional sentence order over the two-day hearing.

Both sides took the opportunity provided by Murray, to adjust their respective cases.

Favelle, who had just turned down the opportunity to speak to the judge about the death she caused, sat silently, staring ahead even after Murray rose and left the courtroom. Because she is on bail, Favelle has been free to come and go from court. Usually quick to stand and leave during breaks, she paused longer this time.

Briand-Lawrence’s sister, Stephanie, was notably relieved by Murray’s comments.

She said she had expected to be disappointed by the courts, particularly because Crown had agreed to a plea deal and accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter a year earlier, rather than trying Favelle on the second-degree murder charge she originally faced.

“It obviously brought us a lot of joy to hear that the judge is really taking matters seriously as they should be, and hopefully going to bring a little bit of peace to our family.”

She said the process had been hard on the family, though not unexpectedly so.

“Obviously we didn't have access to the reports prior to coming to these hearings,” she said, adding that she found Favelle lacking remorse for what she had put the family through.

In a pre-sentence report, Favelle said she believed her former boyfriend was her “twin flame” and was waiting for her on the “other side.”

She was also upset that the crime had “tarnished her image, ruined friendships and ruined her love life.”

When asked whether she felt the need to say anything to the victim’s family, the report writer said Favelle described Briand-Lawrence’s family as “toxic” and “not supportive.”

She went on to say that even if she were not under a no-contact order, she would not reach out.

“It’s not like we know each other,” Favelle told the report writer, and it was read to the court on Friday.

This, Stephanie said, was hard to hear.

“It seems that she has more guilt for herself and concerns for herself than the other people that she's affected,” she said. “And just some of the information that she's provided about the relationship and my brother, were untrue.”

Mostly, however, she took umbrage with the notion that her family had been less than supportive of Adam, who has been gone for nearly four years.

“This is a clear show today that we are very supportive of my brother,” she said, gesturing to the people who had gathered at the Kelowna Law Court building for the sentencing hearing.

Favelle has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has struggled with alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine use.

She was hospitalized in July 2021 for “acute psychosis and substance-induced intoxication, with crystal methamphetamine.” She began receiving long-acting anti-psychotic injections in May 2022, but continued to use methamphetamine and alcohol.

She chose not to take her medication on Aug. 10, 2022, nine days before she killed Briand-Lawrence.

Schroeder told the court the couple had been arguing while Favelle was driving on West Kelowna's Horizon Drive. At some point, Briand-Lawrence got out of the vehicle and Favelle drove off, before turning around and accelerating towards him. She reached a speed of 95 km/h on the winding, residential road.

“She was driving towards the victim and in the two seconds prior, she attempted to steer away from the victim, the victim jumped at the same time and she steered in the other direction, and struck and killed Mr. Briand-Lawrence,” Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder said on day one of the two day hearing.

The initial charge of murder would have required the Crown prove that Favelle intended to kill Briand-Lawrence, but the lesser manslaughter conviction doesn't include an element of intent.