Police anti-gang unit sweeps Kelowna streets
Gang team sweeps streets
The provincial anti-gang unit has been operating in Kelowna over the past week, resulting in dozens of arrests and the seizure of weapons and cash.
Between Jan. 12 and 16, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) worked alongside Kelowna RCMP to target repeat violent offenders.
The operation involved specialized training and enforcement tactics that led to the initiation of more than 20 new investigations.
Police made 28 arrests during the week and seized more than 20 weapons, including a carbine replica.
Officers also confiscated a significant quantity of drugs and approximately $5,000 in cash.
“We continue to target individuals within our community who are involved in organized crime and to remove weapons and toxic drugs from our streets," says Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.
"Through our ongoing collaborations with UGET, we remain committed to disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community safety.”
More Kelowna News
- Snowy setup downtownPenticton - 10:15 am
- Good citizens of the yearVernon - 10:12 am
- Belugas may head southOntario - 10:11 am
- Online harms bill comingCanada - 10:07 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gremmy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library