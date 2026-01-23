Kelowna News

Police anti-gang unit sweeps Kelowna streets

Photo: RCMP Uniform Gang Enforcement Team collaborates with Kelowna RCMP to eliminate guns and drugs from the streets.

The provincial anti-gang unit has been operating in Kelowna over the past week, resulting in dozens of arrests and the seizure of weapons and cash.

Between Jan. 12 and 16, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) worked alongside Kelowna RCMP to target repeat violent offenders.

The operation involved specialized training and enforcement tactics that led to the initiation of more than 20 new investigations.

Police made 28 arrests during the week and seized more than 20 weapons, including a carbine replica.

Officers also confiscated a significant quantity of drugs and approximately $5,000 in cash.

“We continue to target individuals within our community who are involved in organized crime and to remove weapons and toxic drugs from our streets," says Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

"Through our ongoing collaborations with UGET, we remain committed to disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community safety.”