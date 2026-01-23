Kelowna News

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce turns 120 in 2026

120 years in Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna Chamber of Commercerce Tatum Grundy, Kelowna Chamber Project Lead on the 120th Anniversary program.

It was the year of the first Kelowna regatta and the year after the city incorporated.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will mark it’s 120th anniversary in 2026. A kickoff celebration was held at the Ramada by Wyndham Kelowna Hotel & Conference Centre on Thursday evening.

Founded on June 6, 1906, as the Kelowna Board of Trade, the name was changed to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce in 1961. It’s one of the oldest Chambers of Commerce in B.C., behind Victoria, Kamloops and Vernon, which were formed in the late 19th Century.

“We’re celebrating the anniversary all year long,” president Derek Gratz said. “And, since we induct our new president, Patrick Bobyn, at our AGM on March 31, there will be multiple chamber leaders and directors enjoying this celebratory year.”

Among the speakers already lined up for 2026 are economists Bryan Yu, of Credit One and Brendon Ogmundson, of the BC Real Estate Association. Dave Colletto, the founder of Abacus Data, will also address chamber members this year.

“We’re kicking off the year hearing from two of our local leaders, Sam Samaddar, CEO at YLW February 19, and our annual update with our mayor, in his State of the City message in May; we welcome an economic delegation from Hong Kong in March; and of course, we’re looking forward to supporting the Memorial Cup, the BC Summer Games, and a host of other special activities to mark this banner year,” said Chamber CEO George Greenwood.

The Chamber is working with the Okanagan Heritage Museum to come up with a compilation of photos and other documents to highlight key moments in the city’s business history. Those include organizing ferry shuttle service, the completion of the first bridge across Okanagan Lake, and even helping round up wild horses for the British cavalry in the First World War. A retrospective display is scheduled to open at the museum in late spring/early summer.

Anyone who has photos or other memorabilia they think would be useful for the exhibition can submit them through this portal.