Rush hour collision slows traffic on Gordon Drive and Raymer Avenue

Gordon Drive now cleared

Photo: Adem Krupich A collision at Gordon Drive and Raymer Avenue is slowing southbound traffic and impacting the Thursday afternoon rush hour.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Traffic has now returned to normal after a collision on Gordon Dr. and Raymer Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews managed to remove the damaged vehicles, and traffic in the area is no longer backed up.

ORIGINAL 4:20 p.m.

Traffic on Gordon Dr. is being impacted by a collision at Raymer Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and southbound traffic is backing up on Gordon Ave.

The collision appears to have happened just after 3:30 p.m. and will have an impact on the rushour traffic.

Adem Krupich shared a photo of RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department on the scene just before 4 p.m.

Krupich tells Castanet the crash involved a vehicle attempting to make a turn onto southbound Gordon Drive.