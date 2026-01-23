Kelowna News
Rush hour collision slows traffic on Gordon Drive and Raymer Avenue
Gordon Drive now cleared
Photo: Adem Krupich
A collision at Gordon Drive and Raymer Avenue is slowing southbound traffic and impacting the Thursday afternoon rush hour.
UPDATE 5 p.m.
Traffic has now returned to normal after a collision on Gordon Dr. and Raymer Ave. Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews managed to remove the damaged vehicles, and traffic in the area is no longer backed up.
ORIGINAL 4:20 p.m.
Traffic on Gordon Dr. is being impacted by a collision at Raymer Ave. Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews are on the scene, and southbound traffic is backing up on Gordon Ave.
The collision appears to have happened just after 3:30 p.m. and will have an impact on the rushour traffic.
Adem Krupich shared a photo of RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department on the scene just before 4 p.m.
Krupich tells Castanet the crash involved a vehicle attempting to make a turn onto southbound Gordon Drive.
