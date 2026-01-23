282425
Rush hour collision slows traffic on Gordon Drive and Raymer Avenue

Gordon Drive now cleared

Rob Gibson - Jan 22, 2026 / 5:06 pm | Story: 595698

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Traffic has now returned to normal after a collision on Gordon Dr. and Raymer Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews managed to remove the damaged vehicles, and traffic in the area is no longer backed up.

ORIGINAL 4:20 p.m.

Traffic on Gordon Dr. is being impacted by a collision at Raymer Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and southbound traffic is backing up on Gordon Ave.

The collision appears to have happened just after 3:30 p.m. and will have an impact on the rushour traffic.
Adem Krupich shared a photo of RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department on the scene just before 4 p.m.

Krupich tells Castanet the crash involved a vehicle attempting to make a turn onto southbound Gordon Drive.

