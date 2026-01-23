Kelowna News

'Not uncommon': Kelowna driver ignores cone zone

A Kelowna traffic control company is urging drivers to be patient after a near-miss in a cone zone.

A city resident posted a video on social media this week after his dash camera captured the incident.

Ben Hall shared the video with Castanet. It shows an SUV going around a traffic cone and past a traffic control worker as they were placing cones in the left turn lane from westbound Bernard Avenue onto southbound Burtch Road on Tuesday morning.

“Just another day driving in Kelowna,” wrote Hall. “Here’s a clip of a worker laying out pylons to block off a turning lane, while a driver goes through it and around her before she even knows it. Please don’t do manoeuvres like this. That’s how people get hurt.”

A marked Fox Traffic Control truck, with its directional arrows activated, can be seen in the video as the worker places the cone. Castanet reached out to the company about the incident.

“Fox Traffic Control is extremely grateful that our employee was not injured after a driver showed blatant and reckless disregard for their safety and ignored a clearly marked lane closure. Incidents like this are shocking, but unfortunately not uncommon,” said owner Carmen Brunning in an emailed statement.



“We all drive, and we understand that construction zones and traffic delays can be frustrating. However, for the safety of the men and women working on our roads, we urge the public to be patient and to obey all regulatory signs, temporary construction signage, and traffic-control equipment,” Brunning added.



Trace Acres with the advocacy group Road Safety at Work agrees. He said the video is a good reminder that drivers travelling through work zones need to exercise patience.

“They need to obey signage, traffic control devices, and the directions of traffic control persons,” said Acres. “It’s also a good reminder that roadside workers are highly vulnerable and rely on drivers to help ensure they get home safe after work.”

According to WorkSafeBC, between 2013 and 2022 in B.C., 9 roadside workers were killed and 239 were injured and missed time from work as a result of being hit by a motor vehicle.

Last year, a pedestrian was struck and killed while using a crosswalk at the same Bernard Ave. and Burtch Rd. intersection, while another pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle at Burtch Rd. and Harvey Ave.