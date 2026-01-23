Kelowna News

'Justice for Adam': Community rallies as sentencing hearing proceeds for killer of Okanagan man

Remembering a life taken

Madison Reeve

Friends and family of Adam Briand-Lawrence gathered outside a Kelowna courtroom Thursday, holding posters reading “Justice for Adam” as the case surrounding his 2022 death returned to court.

Briand-Lawrence, 35, was killed by his then-partner 30-year-old Ka-Mikosit Favelle when she ran him down with her vehicle in West Kelowna. A two-day sentencing hearing is running Thursday and Friday.

Members of the Indigenous community took part in a drumming ceremony before proceedings began on Thursday, honouring Briand-Lawrence’s life and calling attention to what they say has been a long and painful path through the justice system.

“He was my best friend. He’s been a part of my community, my Indigenous community, since he was nine years old," said Nena Hall on the front steps of the courthouse.

Hall said the court appearance brought back the grief her community felt when Briand-Lawrence died.

“I’m feeling a lot of emotions. Everything resurfaces. It’s like all the feelings from the first day that we lost him, they all come rushing back and notice now I’m here to raise awareness and show people that he’s not forgotten, that he still remembered, and we’re still fighting for him.”

“Even though he was not Indigenous himself, he was still a part of our community and very much loved by a lot of people in our family. We considered Adam part of our family.”

Favelle has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in connection with Briand-Lawrence’s death, after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

In July 2025, Favelle struck a plea deal with the Crown, avoiding a jury trial that had been scheduled for September. While second-degree murder requires proof of intent to kill, manslaughter does not.

“It is hard, especially knowing that she’s taking a plea for a lesser charge,” Hall said.

“Second degree is unacceptable. Manslaughter, unacceptable. I think anything less than first degree is just—it’s degrading, it’s heartbreaking.”

Briand-Lawrence died following a vehicle crash on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2022. Police were initially called to what appeared to be a single-vehicle collision, involving a silver vehicle that ended up upside down in a ditch.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m., according to a family member who later posted on Facebook that the incident was being investigated criminally and was more than a simple crash. At the time, RCMP described the file as “complex.”

More than a year later, on Sept. 15, 2023, RCMP announced Favelle’s arrest. She was charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, and dangerous driving causing death, but later pleaded to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Favelle remained in custody for about six weeks before being granted bail on Nov. 4, 2023.

While on bail, Favelle was placed under 24-hour house arrest, with an exception for employment. She was also barred from driving and from consuming drugs or alcohol.

Hall also addressed the fact that Favelle is Indigenous, saying she is disturbed by what she seen throughout the court process.

“Being Indigenous myself and seeing that she’s trying to use her background to get a lesser charge, it’s absolutely disgusting. It’s really heartbreaking, and I’m pretty ashamed of people from our heritage that use that as an excuse to get out of a charge that is deserved from today.”

Hall said she hopes continued public support will remind the court, and the accused, that Adam’s life mattered.

“I’m hoping that we have people that can come here and show support for Adam’s family, and just to show her and her family that no, he’s not forgotten, and we’re here to fight for justice for him.”

The second day of the sentencing hearing takes place Friday. Crown prosecutors are seeking a seven-year jail term for Favelle while the defence is arguing for house arrest.