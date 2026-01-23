Tax breaks pitched for Okanagan businesses suffereing the effects of public disorder
Businesses calling for help
Business owners across the Okanagan say they are being overwhelmed by a wave of petty crime, prompting a call to government to step in and help offset the financial toll wrought.
“You've probably heard about these scenarios where somebody's storefront is damaged late at night, glass is broken, maybe taken, or, at a bare minimum, property damage is being done, and then they have to make an insurance claim, or they fix it out of their own pocket,” Bryan Fitzpatrick, a representative of the Westside Board of Trade, said describing the ongoing challenges.
"Then two days later it happens again. It's ongoing property crime and it is really affecting businesses, not only in Kelowna, but also West Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.”
Noting that he was looking out his own window at a boarded up window, he pointed out that it’s not just downtown retail districts that are being hit, despite that being where the focus has been most sharply focused in recent weeks and months.
No matter where a business is situated, Fitzpatrick said he’s heard from people who have had to take on second jobs to keep their businesses afloat, amid the constant vandalism.
“They’ve invested their life savings in their business, and they don’t want to have to close,” he said.
As a potential solution, board of trades and chambers of commerce across the Okanagan are working together and advocating for a tax rebate or tax break for businesses that can demonstrate they have been victims of property crime.
“When we think about property taxes, that’s a potential lever for government to address the financial implications of not being able to deal effectively with crime in the community,” he said.
A similar call was made in Kamloops early last year. A councillor there said they wanted to see the B.C. government’s Securing Small Business Rebate Program that was launched in November 2023 return. A total of $10.5 million was made available for the fund.
Small businesses could apply for up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs due to vandalism, such as replacing broken glass and removing graffiti.
Businesses could also apply to receive up to $1,000 for preventative measures like security camera installation or gates. The now-closed rebate fund was administered through the BC Chamber of Commerce.
This push from Okanagan business groups represents over 2,000 members throughout the valley and the hope is to build momentum.
“We’re really hopeful that we’re going to get a groundswell of support from the community,” he said. “We need to act. We can’t let this go on any longer without some form of action.”
He pointed out that this advocacy effort comes as municipalities approach election cycles, offering an opportunity to raise the issue with candidates.
“This is a great time to be getting this in front of people who are wanting to run for elective positions,” Fitzpatrick said. “Trying to see what their plan is to address it.”
The board of trade plans to continue raising awareness and advocating for relief measures, hoping that a unified voice from local businesses can prompt real action from municipal and provincial governments.
