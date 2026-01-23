Kelowna News

UBCO team develops tremor-reducing brace

UBCO helps tame tremors

Photo: UBCO Dr. Dylan Goode demonstrates the science behind the device that can help inhibit involuntary hand movement.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia Okanagan have developed a new wearable device designed to help people suffering from hand tremors.

The team at the School of Engineering has created a lightweight brace that works to inhibit involuntary movements associated with conditions like Parkinson’s disease.

Unlike existing treatments that rely on medication, surgery, or bulky electronic devices, this new unit is a passive system. It operates without motors or batteries, using a vibration-absorbing mechanism tuned specifically to the frequency of uncontrolled tremors.

“Hand tremors are among the most prevalent neurodegenerative movement disorders, causing involuntary upper-limb fluctuations that significantly impair a person’s quality of life. Although not life-threatening, tremors can severely impair daily living and adversely impact psychological wellbeing,” says UBCO professor Dr. Hadi Mohammadi.

The research was recently published in the Journal of Medical Engineering & Technology. The device was developed by Hadi Mohammadi and his team at the Heart Valve Performance Laboratory, including Dylan Goode and master’s student Manthan Shah.

“When worn on the hand, the system dampens involuntary fluctuations while allowing voluntary movement to continue largely unhindered,” Dr. Mohammadi says.

Laboratory testing involving a mannequin arm showed significant results, reducing unidirectional tremors by 79 per cent and omnidirectional tremors by 73 per cent.

While the initial results are positive, the technology still needs to undergo clinical testing with human participants to evaluate its real-world effectiveness.