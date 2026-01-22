Kelowna News

Kelowna driver loses ride after speeding at more than double the limit

A relatively new driver was taken off the road Tuesday after driving at more than double the speed limit.

Police were on High Road near Glenmore Road Jan. 20, when a vehicle was allegedly observed operating in an "extremely dangerous manner, estimated to be travelling in excess of 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone," Cpl. Steven Lang said in a media release.

"Upon being stopped, the Class 7N driver was arrested for dangerous operation and issued violation tickets for excessive speed and driving without due care."

Police said the driver further refused to comply with a breath demand, resulting in an immediate 90-day roadside driving prohibition and impoundment of the vehicle.

It's not the only area where the driving was less than ideal that day. Police had also set up to enforce against distracted driving in the school zone on Lakeshore road after a number of complaints about motorists near the school crosswalk.

As a result of enforcement, RCMP issued 16 violation tickets for use of an electronic device while driving. The ticket comes with a $368 fine and four demerit points.

ICBC stats show that distracting driving is a contributing factor in 37 per cent of all police-reported injury crashes. The insurance company is also reporting an increased trend in collisions where distracted driving or speed are a contributing factor.

“This kind of driving behaviour puts the driver and anyone else on the road at significant risk,” Const. Tyler Hug, said in a media release.

“Our teams will continue to set up traffic enforcement throughout the city to curb dangerous driving habits and will be part of provincial wide campaigns that drivers will see in February and March. Please slow down and stay off your devices.”