Road work expected to slow traffic on Stewart Road West, in South Kelowna
Traffic delays coming
Drivers in South Kelowna should prepare for delays starting next week.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 26, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on sections of Bedford Rd. and Stewart Rd. West to accommodate road improvements.
The affected areas include Bedford Rd., between Dehart Rd. to Stewart Rd. West and Stewart Rd. Westbound between Bedford Rd. to Saucier Rd. will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.
The City of Kelowna says the single-lane zone will move along the corridor as crews complete specific sections.
This phase of the work is expected to last into March.
Crews are working on safety improvements, including road realignment, utility relocation and the installation of new storm infrastructure.
While this specific traffic disruption is slated to end in the spring, the overall project will continue through the fall, with further impacts expected later in the year.
Motorists and cyclists are advised to choose alternate routes when possible and to obey all traffic control personnel and signage in the construction zone.
