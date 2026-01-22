Kelowna News

Crown seeks 7-year sentence for woman who fatally struck boyfriend with car, while defence seeks house arrest

Killer hoping to avoid jail

Photo: Instagram Ka-Mikosit Favelle in an Instagram photo from April 2025.

The Crown is seeking a seven-year jail sentence for a woman who fatally struck her boyfriend with her vehicle in West Kelowna in 2022. But she’s looking to stay out of jail entirely.

The two-day sentencing hearing for 30-year-old Ka-Mikosit Favelle began in Kelowna Thursday morning, after she struck a plea deal with the Crown last summer just a few weeks before she was set to begin trial.

She was initially charged with the second-degree murder of 35-year-old Adam Briand-Lawrence, more than a year after his death, but the Crown accepted a plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Favelle and Briand-Lawrence had been in what was described as an “acrimonious” relationship from February 2022 to his death on Aug. 19, 2022. Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder said the six-month relationship involved substance abuse.

As part of the plea deal, Favelle signed an agreed statement of facts about the circumstances around Briand-Lawrence’s death.

Schroeder told the court the couple had been arguing while Favelle was driving on West Kelowna's Horizon Drive. At some point, Briand-Lawrence got out of the vehicle and Favelle drove off, before turning around and accelerating towards him. She reached a speed of 95 km/h on the winding, residential road.

“She was driving towards the victim and in the two seconds prior, she attempted to steer away from the victim, the victim jumped at the same time and she steered in the other direction, and struck and killed Mr. Briand-Lawrence,” Schroeder said.

The initial charge of murder would have required the Crown prove that Favelle intended to kill Brian-Lawrence, but the lesser manslaughter conviction doesn't include an element of intent.

Vastly different sentence proposals

Photo: Contributed Adam Briand-Lawrence was killed on Aug. 19, 2022.

While Favelle struck the plea deal with the Crown, the sentencing positions of the two parties are drastically different. Schroeder told the court that a jail sentence of between six and seven years is appropriate, while defence counsel Paul McMurray is seeking a conditional sentence that would see Favelle instead serve a period of house arrest.

During his submissions Thursday, Schroeder said that when it comes to sentencing, Favelle's manslaughter conviction should be considered “closer to murder than mere accident.”

He argued that Favelle's time spent out of custody on bail demonstrates that she can't be trusted to abide by court conditions, which could put the community at risk.

Favelle was charged with Briand-Lawrence's murder in September 2023 and she was released on bail under house arrest conditions in November 2023. Schroeder pointed to a number of examples of Favelle not abiding by her bail conditions, including being found with MDMA and methamphetamine in her system.

She claimed in one of her presentence reports that she has abstained from drugs and alcohol since shortly after Briand-Lawrence's death in August 2022. But this claim runs contrary to evidence that shows she's been using drugs and alcohol while on bail, as recently as June 2024.

She also claimed that she was a certified paramedic and a nurse, neither of which are true.

“The court should find that she was being deceitful to her report interviewer,” Schroeder said.

As recently as Jan. 2, 2026, she left her home without her bail supervisor's permission, which resulted in her arrest. But she was re-released on bail that same day.

'Should have been the wake-up call'

She's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance use disorder, having struggled with alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine. But Schroeder says Favelle has not shown insight into how her mental health issues contributed to Briand-Lawrence's death.

Favelle was hospitalized in July 2021 for “acute psychosis and substance-induced intoxication, with crystal methamphetamine.” She began receiving long-acting anti-psychotic injections in May 2022, but continued to use methamphetamine and alcohol.

She chose not to take her medication on Aug. 10, 2022, nine days before she killed Briand-Lawrence.

“[Her hospitalization] should have been the wake-up call,” Schroeder said. “At that point, Ms. Favelle should have been looking into treatments for her drug use that is exacerbating her psychotic symptoms and she certainly should have kept on board with the medication she was using ... going off it cold turkey puts everyone at risk.”

She's also missed a number of appointments with her psychiatrist over the past several years while on bail.

“There's a very important picture here of someone who's not taking fairly dangerous mental health ailments seriously,” Schroeder added.

'Outgoing and kind'

The courtroom was packed with Briand-Lawrence's family and friends during Thursday's sentencing hearing, including his sister Stephanie Lawrence and his father Phillip Lawrence.

Stephenie described her brother as an outgoing and kind person who was a loving and supportive uncle to her children. She said his life changed drastically in February 2022 when he began seeing Favelle, sending him down a path of substance abuse.

“This was when we started to lose him to that environment, he withdrew from us and others and was completely unlike him,” she said.

“He told me he was ready to leave that life behind ... the person described in the agreed statement of facts was not the Adam that we knew and loved, this was a version of Adam that only existed for six short months.”

She also spoke about how hard it's been on her family to see Favelle posting regular photos of herself online while on bail, "as though nothing has happened."

"Things like photos of herself dressed up, attending music festivals, making comments that she was innocent until proven guilty, adopting animals, and most hurtful of all, entering into a relationship and getting married within 10 months after my brother was killed," Stephanie said.

"All the while, my family was left shattered, grieving and forever incomplete."

Favelle's sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue through to Friday. It's not clear if Justice Catherine Murray will deliver a sentence on Friday, or defer to a later date.