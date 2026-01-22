Kelowna News

Petition opposed preferred location for Kelowna performing arts centre

Find a new site, says petition

Cindy White

A small group of supporters waited outside while a well-known Kelowna businessman presented a petition at city hall on Thursday morning.

Les Bellamy, a local developer, wants city council to take another look at the possible sites for a new performing arts centre. He and the over 500 people who signed the petition are opposed to the preferred location at Pioneer Gardens, a treed green space along Water Street, near the dolphins statue.

“Sometimes the right civic decision means taking a step back and asking which priorities matter most and being willing to compare them transparently. That responsibility becomes even more critical when the option involves permanent loss of parkland,” said Bellamy.

He supports the development of a new performing arts centre in Kelowna, but questions the transparency of the process undertaken by the city to select the site.

“When the city came out with this announcement, it was right before Christmas,” he said.

“Everyone was focused on turkey dinner and shopping, and nobody was really thinking about politics, so this petition didn’t happen in earnest until the new year. So, in roughly two weeks, we’ve collected over 500 signatures the old-fashioned way.”

The recommended site was one of four brought forward by the performing arts centre task force in early December. Two of the other sites were also downtown, with one next to the transit hub in Rutland. Pioneer Gardens was selected because of its size (two acres) and connection to the Cultural District and Art Walk. Bellamy said he doesn’t favour any other location at this point.

“I think it would be premature for us to say it should go here or there until we fully evaluate all the options first. So that we can all step back and go, the process was done correctly. The end decision is truly the best decision.”

Kelowna city councillor Gord Lovegrove put forward a notice of motion which, if adopted at a future council meeting, would instruct city staff to investigate alternative downtown sites for the performing arts centre.

Bellamy doesn’t think doing so would cause major delays for the project.