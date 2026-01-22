Kelowna News

RCMP seize weapons arsenal and drugs from Kelowna home

Photo: RCMP West Kelowna RCMP seize multiple firearms during search warrant execution in Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP travelling across the lake to seize drugs and several firearms during a raid at a Kelowna home earlier this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mine Hill Drive on Tuesday in Black Mountain as part of a drug-trafficking investigation that began last October.

Police uncovered a weapons cache that included two shotguns, an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, a restricted handgun, a revolver and four electric stun prods.

Thousands of rounds of ammunition and a military-grade ballistic helmet were also confiscated.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation aimed at disrupting drug-trafficking networks operating in West Kelowna and residing in Kelowna,” said Cpl. Shaun Achtymichuk of the West Kelowna Drug Section.

In addition to the weapons, officers found 15 grams of crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, along with approximately $1,100 in cash. Two vehicles and a large quantity of designer purses were also seized.

Three people were found inside the home and released at the scene, while two others connected to the residence were arrested nearby on Enterprise Way. Both were later released pending charge approval.

The presence of illegal firearms and dangerous drugs in our communities poses a serious risk to public safety. Our officers remain committed to targeting those who choose to engage in criminal activity and bringing these investigations forward for charge consideration," said detachment Commander of the West Kelowna RCMP, Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan.