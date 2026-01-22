Kelowna News

Kelowna pedestrian injured crossing Highway 33

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle before sunrise Thursday, and is now in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m.,at the intersection of Highway 33 and Kneller Road.

"The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries however the exact extent of her injuries and current condition is unknown," Cpl. Steven Lang said in an emailed statement.

She was transported by BCEHS to KGH for medical care.

"No criminality is suspected on the part of the driver who remained on-scene and spoke with officers," Lang said.



"Our officers cleared from the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m."

Area resident Brandon Haydar said he witnessed the crash and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothes when they were struck. He said they were sent flying in the impact.