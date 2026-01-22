Kelowna News

New departures lounge unveiled at Kelowna International Airport, opens to the public next week

Cindy White

Hundreds of dignitaries and special guests were on hand for the unveiling of the expansive new departures lounge at Kelowna International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Airport CEO Sam Samaddar proudly showed off the 5,590 square metres of new space, which is ready ahead of schedule.

“In the expanded portion, there are actually four gates, so seven through ten, that people can depart from," Samaddar said, pointing out that the new gates can also accommodate larger aircraft as Kelowna grows.

A key feature of the facility is its mass timber construction, which was partially funded through a $500,000 investment from the provincial government.

“It’s a beautiful expanse in terms of the wood, which is art in itself. And (there’s) this beautiful view to the east of the valley, where you have the orchards and everything else.”

The departures hall has seating for 300 people, with plenty of charging stations for electronic devices. More dining options are also being added, including the new Vintner’s Exchange.

“To really showcase Okanagan wine and what that’s all about, with a full menu to go along with it,” Samaddar explained.

Travellers can also anticipate less crowding and a smoother passage through the security screening area, thanks to new technology.

“The deployment of four CT X-rays here in Kelowna is the first full deployment at an airport of this size in Canada,” said Kyle Spargo, Canadian Air Transport Authority general manager, service delivery for the Pacific.

The technology shows a highly rendered 3D image to the screening officer, enhancing their ability to detect explosives or other items that could pose a threat.

“What this means on the other side for the passengers is that on the front end, you don’t need to take liquids out of your bag. You don’t need to take medical devices out of your bag, and you don’t need to take large electronics such as laptops out of your bag,” Spargo added.

The new departures lounge will open to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

“This opening is really just the beginning,” noted Samaddar. “Over the next year, work will continue in areas of the existing terminal as we renovate 1,200 square metres, making improvements and adding new amenities to further benefit our passengers.”

The departures lounge is the first phase of the Kelowna Airport Terminal Building (ATB) Expansion. The $108 million project is funded through fees paid by Airport users.

Phase 2, which is expected to include relocation of the domestic arrivals area and higher-capacity baggage carousels, is anticipated to start construction in 2030.

Work is also currently underway on a new parkade and a Sutton Place Hotel. Samaddar expects the parkade to be ready sometime in 2027. The $100 million hotel should be completed in 2028.