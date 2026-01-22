Kelowna News

Final two Kelowna teens sentenced for 2024 swarming attack on 13-year-old

Teens get curfew for attack

Photo: File photo The final two teens charged in a 2024 swarming attack were sentenced Wednesday.

After their three co-accused were sentenced last year, the final two teens who were involved in a “violent group swarming” attack on a 13-year-old child at Kelowna's Gyro Beach in 2024 were sentenced to probation conditions on Wednesday.

The criminal charges stem from a horrific incident at the popular Kelowna park on the evening of Sept. 27, 2024. Several videos taken of the attack showed a large group of young people surrounding the 13-year-old girl, before several people attacked her, punching, kicking and spitting on her, while others shouted obscenities.

Five teens, who were between 13 and 17 at the time, were charged with assault and all have pleaded guilty. The victim and the five accused were all youths at the time of the attack and their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Castanet will refer to the victim as YV, and the five accused as AP1 through AP5.

AP1 was sentenced back in April, while AP2 and AP3 were sentenced in October. AP4, a girl who was 16 at the time, and AP5, a boy who was 13, were both sentenced Wednesday. All five were given two year probation orders, with curfews between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., along with community service.

'Helpless on the ground'

During the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Jason Hatherly told Judge Lisa Wyatt that YV had attended Gyro Beach for a boy's birthday party on the night of the attack, but she began experiencing verbal hostility from some of the people there.

She later learned that someone had been spreading rumours that YV had been speaking negatively about a teenage boy in the community who had recently died, but YV has denied this.

After showing four cell phone videos of the attack in court, Hatherly explained that at the beginning of the incident, AP4 grabbed YV's hair from behind and slammed her to the ground, before “raining punches down on YV's head.” AP2 then jumped on YV and began striking her head. While YV was being punched on the ground, AP5 kicked dirt on her face.

At one point, a bystander intervened and tried to stop the attack, but AP2 continued the attack by kicking YV, as others piled dirt on her head.

In delivering her sentence, Judge Wyatt noted that the videos showed dozens of young people “screaming with excitement and filming this attack with their cell phones as this 13-year-old child lay helpless on the ground.”

'Constantly afraid'

YV was treated at Kelowna General Hospital for swelling, bruising and abrasions across her body and head. But the injuries she suffered went further than those that could be seen.

She has since been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression and she's undergone extensive treatment for the psychological impacts of the attack.

During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, YV's mother once again read out a victim impact statement to the court, along with statements from both YV and YV's younger sister, explaining the far-reaching effects the attack has had on their whole family.

The family were forced to move from B.C. following the attack and YV has been hospitalized several times “because [her] thoughts have become too overwhelming and unmanageable.”

YV's mother said her daughter no longer feels safe in large crowds and the family lives in constant fear that something will trigger a new panic attack. She now attends school online due to the continued psychological impact the attack has had.

In her statement to the court, YV said she feels “broken, anxious, depressed, angry and constantly afraid.”

'A horrible sight'

Judge Wyatt noted that both AP4 and AP5 had suffered through “very difficult childhoods” that involved family violence. Both were heavily intoxicated on the night of the attack, but their lawyers said they have abstained from alcohol for some time now.

Both are remorseful for their actions, their lawyers added, although neither addressed the court on Wednesday to apologize.

They have been under curfew conditions while on bail over the past 15 months, and neither have breached their conditions.

“Bruises heal, scars fade, but the damage caused to [YV] by you, [AP4], and you [AP5], and your co-accused may never heal and I want you to remember that,” Judge Wyatt told the two youth during sentencing.

“Both of you are making some good progress but you still have work to do.”

Having presided over the the co-accused's cases last year, Judge Wyatt reiterated that the incident was an “attack, not a fight."

“This was a violent group swarming against a helpless child,” Judge Wyatt said. “She didn't have a chance to defend herself ... she lay there in the fetal position on the ground covering her head and trying to minimize the damage.

“Every time I see those videos they disgust me. Watching you beat this victim, kick dirt in her face and pile dirt on her face as she lay curled up, while all of these other cowardly kids around you screamed and cheered, is a horrible sight.”

In alignment with the other co-accused, Hatherly sought a two-year probation order for AP4 and AP5, that will see the young people abide by a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. They'll also be required to complete 50 hours of community service and each must pay YV's mother $200 in restitution, to help cover some of the expenses that resulted from the attack on her daughter.

Hatherly and Judge Wyatt noted that had the attack been carried out by adults, the Crown would have sought a jail term, but sentences under the Youth Criminal Justice Act are less severe.