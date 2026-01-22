Kelowna News

'It’s really easy to do crime right now' while jail cells sit empty, says Kelowna MLA

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen joined Kelowna RCMP officers on a ride-along through the city.

After a Friday night ride-along with the RCMP, Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen said she was shocked at how much time police spend on social disorder and homelessness.

“I was surprised that from my experience, it felt like about 90 per cent of our issues were surrounding the unhoused... a lot of social disorder stuff, which is what I know that the businesses are dealing with," Loewen said.

She said the volume of homelessness, addiction and mental health issues concentrated in a small downtown area stood out to her.

“We went from shelter to shelter to shelter, and just the sheer amount of people represented by those shelters was actually staggering in just such a small area within like a few blocks in a city,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said, jail cells are sitting empty.

There are 29 cells at the Kelowna RCMP detachment, and "only one contained an individual that particular evening," said Loewen.

Photo: BC Legislative Assembly MLA Kristia Loewen

“I’ve always heard that the Oliver jail is only about 50 per cent full, but I heard numbers as low as 25 to 30 per cent full… when you hear what business owners are faced with, what residents are faced with, it’s quite a stark contrast.”

When asked whether tougher penalties are needed, Loewen said yes.

“It’s really easy to do crime right now, and it’s quite difficult to just do the right thing,” she said.

“You’ve got to repair your smashed windows… and then you contrast that with the lack of consequences on the side of those who are doing the crime. It’s very demoralizing for the public, and I think for the RCMP too.”

Loewen said her upcoming Crime and Safety Town Hall is intended to give residents a platform to share their experiences and solutions.

“My powers are limited, and I really want to work with the community to come up with solutions,” she said, explaining she is going to bring the response from the town hall to legislature's spring session.

While the City of Kelowna has taken plenty of heat over the perceived decay of the downtown core, Loewen said municipalities are being undermined by provincial and federal policy gaps.

''Let's just say the city is doing all the right things, and they're cleaning everything up, and they're enforcing all the bylaws, and they are doing this great job...if we're not treating people, which is a provincial thing, the problem is just going to continue to grow,'' she said.

BC Conservative Central Okanagan MLAs will host a Crime and Safety Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Revelry Kelowna, 1383 Ellis St.