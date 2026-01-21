Kelowna News

Kelowna banker vanishes after stealing $354K from elderly clients

'Deplorable case' of fraud

Photo: Contributed Stock image of police lights.

A former Kelowna financial advisor has been permanently banned from the securities industry and fined more than $1 million after stealing from elderly clients, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization said in a decision recently published online.

Though, whether he will ever be held accountable for the “deplorable” act remains uncertain.

Marc-Antoine Ladeiro, between July 2020 and Feb. 14, 2022, “willfully and deceptively” misappropriated $354,700 from two elderly clients while working at a Kelowna Scotia Bank, a regulatory panel found.

In their decision the panel said he “obtained the full benefit of the funds he misappropriated."

"He has not repaid anything or been held accountable by criminal or civil proceedings, and there is no reason to believe that he will.”

Ladeiro resigned from his job on Feb. 14, 2022, telling his branch manager he was leaving for Europe, citing “personal reasons.” Later that year, the RCMP informed the bank that Ladeiro was under investigation for suspected identity theft and fraud involving fictitious accounts in the name of a non-existent person, the decision said.

Investigators found that Ladeiro opened three savings accounts in the non-existent person’s name on July 22, 2020, and that he was “the only person who added notes to (the client’s) file.” Device ID and IP address analysis showed the accounts were accessed using the same devices and IP addresses as Ladeiro’s personal accounts, often within minutes of each other.

Between July 28, 2020, and Feb. 8, 2022, Ladeiro made withdrawals totalling $233,000 from one joint client account to another without client authorization, then transferred those funds, along with $121,000 from a second account, to the fake accounts in hundreds of transactions.

The misappropriated funds were moved repeatedly between the fake accounts before being withdrawn. About $90,000 went to online gambling websites, $264,000 to a personal account in Ladeiro’s name at another bank, and small amounts were sent to a charitable organization. Ladeiro’s personal account was later closed with a zero balance.

The bank compensated the clients in full for their loss of the misappropriated funds plus additional amounts for foregone gains.

The regulator found that his misconduct was serious, calculated, and deceptive. It targeted very elderly clients, occurred over a period of years, and involved concealment through falsified records, use of synthetic accounts, and theft of a former client’s personal information.

“The absence of mitigating factors or consequences of any kind for the misconduct and the need for general deterrence to restrain future wrongdoing are striking features of this deplorable case,” the regulator said.

A hearing panel found that Ladeiro’s “deliberate and surreptitious scheme to misappropriate client funds was a clear, protracted and egregious breach of his obligations.”

Ladeiro was permanently prohibited from conducting securities-related business, fined $1,064,100, a figure three times the profits from his misconduct. He was also ordered to pay $18,612.70 in investigation and prosecution costs.

Ladeiro carried a French passport and obtained advanced university degrees in economics and finance in France, where he worked as a loan, financial, and banking adviser from 2010 to 2018, before coming to Canada. He also reported that his spouse was Canadian.

The decision says a skip tracer was unable to track down Ladeiro in B.C. or France.