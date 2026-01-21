Kelowna News
Multiple people hurt in crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna
Injuries in crash on Hwy 97
Photo: Contributed
Crash at Highway 97 and Banks Road.
A multi-vehicle crash at Banks Road and Highway 97 that blocked all northbound lanes and the southbound left-turn lane has now been cleared.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A Kelowna resident who witnessed the crash told Castanet that all airbags deployed in the vehicles involved and multiple people were taken to the hospital. Debris was scattered across the road.
The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash remain unknown.
Crews worked quickly top clear the crash by 1:45 p.m.
