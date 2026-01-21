282334
282199
Kelowna News  

Multiple people hurt in crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Injuries in crash on Hwy 97

Madison Reeve - Jan 21, 2026 / 1:45 pm | Story: 595470

A multi-vehicle crash at Banks Road and Highway 97 that blocked all northbound lanes and the southbound left-turn lane has now been cleared.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A Kelowna resident who witnessed the crash told Castanet that all airbags deployed in the vehicles involved and multiple people were taken to the hospital. Debris was scattered across the road.

The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash remain unknown.

Crews worked quickly top clear the crash by 1:45 p.m.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

279903