Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna On-Call Team on the front lines as city core faces rising disorder

Keeping watch downtown

Madison Reeve

They’re often the first faces seen on Bernard Avenue each morning — the Downtown Kelowna On-Call Team, better known as “the guys in the red shirts.”

Working seven days a week, the team responds to front-line issues tied to safety and security, helping businesses open their doors while navigating the growing pressures facing Kelowna’s downtown core.

“Our day shift starts at 7 a.m. and goes till 5 p.m.,” said Kevin Coburn, director of operations for Downtown Kelowna. “The first thing the fellows do once they go out on the road is we usually start on Bernard down around Tim Hortons. That’s a favourite spot for people to hang overnight.”

From there, the red shirts move block by block.

“So we’ll go and clear that out and get people to move along from there, one stop, and then just work our way up Bernard,” Coburn said. “The objective for the fellows is to move them along so that businesses and their staff can get into their businesses.”

Coburn said the team’s phones rarely stop ringing — especially during the morning hours.

“On average, we’re probably looking at between 25 to 30 calls, sometimes even before noon on a busy day,” he said. “If we weren’t taking those calls, that would mean the police are going to have to attend to those calls.”

By handling non-emergency issues, Coburn said the red shirts help free police resources for higher-priority incidents.

“We try to take that volume away from them as much as we can so they’re free to do whatever other calls come in,” he said.

On-call team member Lonny Whyte said the day often begins with clearing doorways and alcoves.

“A lot of wake-ups, moving people along, out of doorways, that kind of thing for business access, wellness checks, cleaning up debris from the overnight — and basically that’s most of our day.”

Whyte said businesses frequently rely on the team to address issues as they arise.

“They usually call us. If we haven’t noticed them, they will call us,” he said. “If it’s somebody on their property that shouldn’t be, then we deal with that.”

New homeless residents appearing

The workload has grown as the downtown population shifts. During a Jan. 13 press conference, city officials acknowledged an influx of new people on Kelowna’s streets.

Community Safety Manager Darren Caul said outreach partners are seeing individuals unfamiliar to local services.

“Our partners are indicating, and can demonstrate, that these are largely new individuals in our downtown,” Caul said.

Whyte said the change is noticeable on the street level.

“There is a lot of people come here for the milder winter. Some of them stay, and some of them are just passing through,” he said.

Downtown restaurant owner Mariano Tarin, who owns TAMM Mexican Restaurant, said ongoing issues outside his business are driving customers away.

“I have a lot of problems with the homeless," he said. "I pay a lot rent, taxes, but my sales are down. They are coming, leave a lot garbage and sometime broken my fence..., my customers don’t come in. I have a big, big problem."

Coburn said recent increases in RCMP and bylaw presence downtown, combined with the red shirts’ daily patrols, are starting to show results.

“We have noticed a difference with the increased presence — police on foot again and bylaw out there as well,” he said. “That increase in presence has definitely made a difference.”

The Downtown Kelowna Association's on-call team has been on the streets of downtown Kelowna since 2008. The DKA is funded by an annual tax levy on downtown property owners.