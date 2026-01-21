Kelowna News

As Kelowna mother nears death, transplant agency says timelines are 'driven by donor'

Photo: Lyndsay Richholt The 42-year-old mom, wife, daughter and sister is in dire need of a liver transplant. She was diagnosed 18 years ago, with Autoimmune Hepatitis, a condition where the immune system attacks the liver leading to inflammation and swelling. It is a lifelong chronic condition which can lead to worsened conditions such as cirrhosis.

A Lake Country woman whose fight for a liver transplant has drawn provincewide attention is awaiting life saving news and the organizations tasked with providing it say they share what they can, when they can.

Lyndsay Richholt, 42, has long suffered from advanced autoimmune hepatitis, which in recent years has caused her liver to fail. Last spring, she was told by doctors had as little as six months to live without a transplant and in recent days her condition has deteriorated significantly.

After going public last year, she was offered a transplant from a living donor that was expected to happen in November. That surgery was cancelled after the donor was injured in a fall. Now, that donor is said to be on the mend, though Richholt's condition has worsened.

Kristina Loewen, Conservative MLA for Kelowna Centre, said Richholt is now experiencing severe pain and requires around-the-clock care from her husband and mother-in-law.

“The suffering Lyndsay is enduring is just horrific,” Loewen said. “This is an urgent matter of life and death.”

Lowen said in a statement "this transplant can happen now."

“I am sending this message to David Eby today because no matter how exhausted Lyndsay has become, I do not want her to give up. For her sake, for the sake of her teen-aged son who needs her. This is an urgent matter of life and death.”

Vancouver Coastal Health and BC Transplant issued a joint statement explaining the living donor and deceased donor transplant processes are separate, though they can happen concurrently.

Timelines for living donor transplants are driven entirely by the donor, who may withdraw at any time. There is no waitlist for recipients in this pathway, and donor evaluation typically takes a minimum of three months.

“No donor information is relayed by the transplant team,” the statement said. “However, if the potential donor wishes to relay information about their status to the intended recipient, that is entirely the donor’s choice.”

A surgery date can only be set once a living donor has completed the evaluation process, is medically qualified to donate and consents to donate. Then the transplant program works with the living donor on setting a surgery date. This is driven entirely by the donor and they can change their mind or withdraw at any time.

BC Transplant provides provincial oversight of organ donation and transplantation, while clinical transplant services are delivered by hospital programs. Vancouver General Hospital delivers the provincial liver transplant program.

Richholt has said in a previous interview that she hopes her case will prompt changes to the MELD scoring system that left her waiting for a donor for so long.

“Doctors acknowledged the system is missing a large group of people like myself,” she said. “But that needs to move forward immediately.”