Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna break-in suspect may have entered building through plywood over window

Break-in suspect arrested

Photo: City of Kelowna Supt. Chris Goebel said last week that they would be ramping up patrols in the wake of a rise in public disorder.

A Kelowna man accused of a Bernard Avenue break-in was arrested Monday and remains in custody, awaiting a bail hearing, police say.

Mounties said in a media release that a man named Victor Goyer was charged this week with break and enter and possession of stolen property under $5,000. They allege the suspect broke into the unnamed business Jan. 17 by removing plywood used to secure the previously smashed storefront glass.

“Kelowna RCMP encourages businesses to report all incidents of crime, regardless of value or outcome, as timely reporting supports investigative efforts and helps identify repeat offenders," Cpl. Steven Lang said in a media release.

"Ongoing collaboration between police, businesses, and the community is essential, and everyone has a role to play in addressing the ongoing issue of repeat offending in Kelowna.”

To learn more about how to protect a business, the City of Kelowna has a Business Safety Toolkit first posted online in 2024.

Among other things, they recommend adopting a safety routine.

"Assess your property’s security when you close up shop each day," the city said on its website.

"Lock your doors and windows, move valuable and portable items out of view of windows and doors, lock up anything you can, turn on exterior lights and set your security system. Don’t leave your float in the cash register and keep the till out of easy reach from doors and windows."

There's been a concerted effort to thwart downtown effort in recent weeks.

At a press conference to address the issue earlier this month, Supt. Chris Goebel said extra foot patrols, with bylaw officers working in collaboration with the RCMP, would soon create the change business owners were looking for.

"(They are) going to make a difference from the point of when you show up to work and you're employed there, you're a customer, hopefully you don't see somebody on the sidewalk blocking your doorway with a tent, or something, or somebody that's making you feel unsafe and not allowing you to get into your business," Goebel said.



"I think it's no surprise to anybody that predominantly, these issues are addiction-driven, and so we recognize that we are part of the solution as enforcement."