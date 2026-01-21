Kelowna News

Kelowna motel owners seek new development permit for portion of property

Trying to redevelop motel

Photo: JY Architecture New development permit sought for redevelopment of Gordon Drive property

The owners of Kelowna's Oasis Inn are going back to the city for a development permit for the property at 1864 Gordon Drive.

A previous permit issued in January of 2024 has now lapsed after two years of inactivity on the site.

The portion of property being redeveloped once housed the Chinook Motel. The main Oasis Inn property at the corner of Gordon and Sutherland is not part of the application.

The new plans are nearly identical to the ones city council unanimously approved two years ago.

The floor area ratio is slightly larger, there are 73 units proposed compared with 71 previously and the amenity space square footage is slightly less.

Ground floor townhome units are proposed to face Lequime Street with commercial units facing Gordon Drive.

Most residential parking for 88 vehicles would be provided at the basement level and commercial and townhome parking at ground level in a covered parkade.

Rooftop amenity and green space would be provided along with private balconies.

The unit mix would include 35 one-bedroom, 34 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units.

Staff will review the application before forwarding it to city council.