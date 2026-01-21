Pink Shirt Day breakfast a chance to stand against bullying
Standing against bullying
A breakfast can do more than start the day, it can create new possibilities, BGC Okanagan says ahead of its annual Pink Shirt event.
On Wednesday, Feb. 25, local leaders and community champions will convene at the Laurel Packinghouse for the annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, presented by TELUS Business. Their goal is raising $35,000 to support safe clubs spaces and programs that teach empathy, belonging, and respect.
“Pink Shirt Day has always been an important day for BGC Okanagan because it reflects the values we work to build into every program,” Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan, said in a media release.
“This breakfast is a chance for our community to stand together against bullying, celebrate kindness, and help ensure more children and youth have the support and encouragement they deserve.”
This year’s keynote speaker, Eden Fineday, brings a perspective grounded in storytelling, cultural safety and lived experience.
A nêhiyaw (Cree) journalist from Sweetgrass First Nation in Treaty 6 territory, Fineday is the publisher of IndigiNews, an award-winning Indigenous-led newsroom, and the CEO and co-founder of tâpwêwin media, a national Indigenous media nonprofit. Her work has been featured in The Washington Post, and she is dedicated to supporting Indigenous storytellers and amplifying stories that reflect lived experiences and Indigenous worldviews.
Guests will enjoy a breakfast buffet thanks to the Okanagan Chefs Association, and Flash and Frame will be on-site capturing all attendees in their best pink outfits. Tickets are $60 each, or discounted tickets are available when purchasing a table (eight people) or a half table (four people). Visit bgco.ca, for more information.
BGC Okanagan is currently seeking sponsors to join the movement and be included in the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast. To sponsor, please contact Stephanie Ponting at [email protected].
More Kelowna News
- Acquitted man chargedVancouver - 10:19 am
- Damage closes bridgeDelta - 10:17 am
- Fun with power outageVernon - 10:02 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- Rockets face tough testWHL - 9:21 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Cookie ***adoption Pending*** Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library