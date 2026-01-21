Kelowna News

Pink Shirt Day breakfast a chance to stand against bullying

Standing against bullying

Photo: BGC Okanagan This year’s keynote speaker, Eden Fineday, brings a perspective grounded in storytelling, cultural safety and lived experience.

A breakfast can do more than start the day, it can create new possibilities, BGC Okanagan says ahead of its annual Pink Shirt event.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, local leaders and community champions will convene at the Laurel Packinghouse for the annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, presented by TELUS Business. Their goal is raising $35,000 to support safe clubs spaces and programs that teach empathy, belonging, and respect.

“Pink Shirt Day has always been an important day for BGC Okanagan because it reflects the values we work to build into every program,” Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan, said in a media release.

“This breakfast is a chance for our community to stand together against bullying, celebrate kindness, and help ensure more children and youth have the support and encouragement they deserve.”

This year’s keynote speaker, Eden Fineday, brings a perspective grounded in storytelling, cultural safety and lived experience.

A nêhiyaw (Cree) journalist from Sweetgrass First Nation in Treaty 6 territory, Fineday is the publisher of IndigiNews, an award-winning Indigenous-led newsroom, and the CEO and co-founder of tâpwêwin media, a national Indigenous media nonprofit. Her work has been featured in The Washington Post, and she is dedicated to supporting Indigenous storytellers and amplifying stories that reflect lived experiences and Indigenous worldviews.

Guests will enjoy a breakfast buffet thanks to the Okanagan Chefs Association, and Flash and Frame will be on-site capturing all attendees in their best pink outfits. Tickets are $60 each, or discounted tickets are available when purchasing a table (eight people) or a half table (four people). Visit bgco.ca, for more information.

BGC Okanagan is currently seeking sponsors to join the movement and be included in the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast. To sponsor, please contact Stephanie Ponting at [email protected].